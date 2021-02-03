Williamsport -- Jessica M. (Lear) Homler, 40, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Monday, February 1, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Donald M. Homler of Williamsport.

Born July 5, 1980 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Randall A. and Pamela M. (Remaley) Lear of Montoursville.

Jessica was a graduate of Montoursville High School. She enjoyed cheerleading through high school and later coached Pop Warner. Jessica was a manager at Turkey Hill Minit Market, working at various locations including Muncy, Washington Blvd., Route 87 and Duboistown. She loved animals, riding four-wheelers with Lilly and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her siblings, Kayla M. Haug (Jay) of South Williamsport, Jamie L. Cukovich (Scott) of Renfrew and Jason A. Lear ( Jennifer Tice) of New Jersey; paternal grandparents, George and Madeline Lear; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Gerald W. and Phyllis J. Remaley and fellow Montoursville classmates and friends on the TWA Flight 800.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jessica’s name may be made to the Janet C. Weis Children's Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, 100 North Academy Avenue, Danville, PA 17822 or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

A visitation will be held from 11-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 6 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering.

