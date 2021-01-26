Milton -- Jesse W. Meyer, 68, of Milton died Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home.

Born April 23, 1952 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he was a son of the late George and Ruth (Stepp) Meyer.

Jesse served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was self-employed. He enjoyed fishing, camping, ice cold beer and games of chance. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and the former Eagles Club, all in Milton.

Surviving are three sisters, Martha Meyer of Hughesville, Connie Hess (Sam) of Williamsport, and Donna Meyer (Barry Sanders), and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five siblings: Gary, Jack and Wade Meyer, Georgia Arroyo and Sally Meyer

A time of visitation will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, January 28 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, followed by a funeral service with military honors at 3 p.m.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com