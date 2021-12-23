Eagles Mere -- Jesse Evans Brownback III was born in Elmira, New York on October 23, 1943 and died December 19, 2021 at Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Cornell University, he was an avid birder and outdoorsman, a lover of classical music, politics, fine food (especially anything involving blueberries or apple pie), Western movies (especially Gunsmoke), and a beloved brother, uncle, and best friend. The woods near his home in Granby, Massachusetts and the Quabbin Reservoir were favorite haunts, along with the mountaintop lake of his family’s summer home in Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania.

He was a paralegal who worked with prisoners at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Massachusetts, helping them to get access to a fair trial. His sense of humor and his kindness were legendary, as was his indomitable spirit in facing the many complications of Lyme disease over two decades.

A memorial service in his honor is planned for the summer in Eagles Mere.

He is survived by his brother John and his wife Amy, his sister Missy and her husband Rene Koppels, his sister Kathy and her husband Harvey Shepard, three nephews and a niece, and several grandnieces and nephews. He is already deeply missed.

