Lock Haven, Pa. Jerry Lynn Rote, 79, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, September 4, 2023 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

Born February 23, 1944 in Quarry, he was a son of the late Lynn D. and Ellen M. Merryman Rote.

Jerry was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing and loved the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughter.

Surviving is his daughter, Crystal Parker (Lorenzo Hardin) of Williamsport; his granddaughter, Ellen Chaplain of Williamsport; his sisters, Rose Hanley of Beech Creek and Donna (Tom) Fetter of Mill Hall; a brother, Carl Brown of Beech Creek; his daughter-in-law, Amanda Rote of Castanea; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lynn D. Rote; a brother-in-law, Ken Hanley; a nephew, Kenny Hanley; and a niece, Betty Lou Watkins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. Private interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Rote as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.