Muncy -- Jerry Kent Schneider, 74, of Muncy died Friday, December 24, 2021 at UMPC Williamsport.

Born December 23, 1947 in Muncy, he was a son of the late James E. and Rhea E. (Scott) Schneider.

Jerry attended Muncy schools. Most recently, he worked for the former Rhyveld’s tree farm, Montgomery.

He enjoyed participating in demolition derbies at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds and playing pool and cards.

Surviving are his siblings, James E. Schneider, Jr. (Neenie), of Lewisburg, Joyce Eichenlaub-Reynolds (Bob), Penny L. Rishel (Thomas), all of Muncy, Richard V. Schneider (Pat), of Milton, Eileen “Ginger” Hill, of Eddy Stone and Gregory S. Schneider, of Muncy; three children, Kent A. Schneider, of Florida, Angela Warren (Shawn), of Tennessee and Melissa Strange (Keith), of Florida and three grandchildren, Nicki, Brent and Chris.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former wife, Delores Sue Glidewell.

Per Jerry’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be in the Muncy Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

