Williamsport, Pa. — Jerry G. Frear, Jr., 54, of Williamsport went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2023.

Born November 27, 1968 in Williamsport, he was a son of Jerry G. Frear, Sr. and Judy A. (Young) Frear. Jerry was the husband of Elissabeth M. (Cox) Frear, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elissabeth M. Frear; father and mother, Jerry G. Frear, Sr. and Judy G. Frear, of Williamsport; son, Jamin Frear, of Williamsport; daughter, Phoebe Frear, of Tyrone; brother, Robert (Angela) Frear, of Williamsport; nephews, Harrison and Philip Frear; and niece, Jessica Frear.

Funeral services will be at Northway Community Church on Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

In Jerry's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Thrive International Programs and American Belgian Malinois Rescue.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, (formerly Spitler funeral home).

2nd Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith.

