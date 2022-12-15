Muncy, Pa. — Jeremy S. Bower, 42, of Muncy died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born February 5, 1980 in Williamsport, he was a son of Roger Bower and the late Carla (Waltz) Bower. On October 1, 2021, he married his companion of four years, the former Amanda R. Burrows, who survives.

Jeremy was a 1998 graduate of Muncy High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Bradley mechanic for 21 years, including four tours in Iraq. While in the Army, Jeremy studied at Troy State University from 2006 to 2011 and served as a recruiter. Following his retirement from the Army in 2019, he worked in sales at the Equipment Depot in Williamsport.

He was a member of the Buchanan Baptist Church, Williamsport.

Jeremy was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing cards with his father and uncle every Wednesday.

Surviving in addition to his father and wife are a son, Jordan Bower, of Hughesville; two step daughters, Avery B. and Evelyn B., of Muncy; a brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Tracy Bower, of Williamsport; six nieces, Jazmine, Valerie, Natalie, Cailey, Adrianna, and Avery; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by a niece in infancy, Vannessa Bower.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Robert Reagan, of Buchanan Baptist Church, officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Jeremy’s name be made to Heroes New Hope Foundation, 2905 S CR 350E, Sullivan, Indiana 47882.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Bower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

