Milton -- Jennifer L. O’Brien, 47, of Milton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 2, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born June 4, 1973 in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of Gary and Lucena “Cis” (Heddings) Leighow. In 2002, she married James F. O’Brien and together they celebrated 19 years of marriage

Jen graduated from Warrior Run High School. She was a member of Pine Street Lutheran Church in Danville.

She was a foster parent through Concern in Lewisburg. Jen enjoyed reading, doing crafts, and playing games on her iPad. She also enjoyed trips to the beach.

In addition to her parents and husband, James, she is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth O’Brien; a foster son, Brady Pequignot, both at home; and one brother, Joshua Leighow.

In keeping with her wishes services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.