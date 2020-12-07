Jersey Shore -- Jennifer L. Carson, 71, of Jersey Shore passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born November 6, 1949 in Williamsport, she was a daughter to the late Frank G. Crossley and the former Cecelia Pryor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Carson; two sisters, Lynn D. Williams and Stacey Lott; and a brother-in-law, John L. Carson.

Jennifer retired from Brodart after many years of service. Her memberships include the Jersey Shore American Legion Post 36, Jersey Shore V.F.W. Post 5859, Jersey Shore Moose Lodge #214 and the Williamsport Polish Club.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Leonard "Lenny" Carson Jr., they were united in marriage on May 2, 1972. Also surviving is her three children, Nicole S. (Tracy) Tagliaboski, of Cogan Station, Tanya M. (Eric) Redman, of Williamsport, and Amy L. Ludwig, of Avis; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank G. (Joyce) Crossley, of Rauchtown; sisters, Christine (Ron) Fontenot, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Cynthia Diparlo, of Cogan House; brother-in-law, George J. Carson, of Williamsport; sister-in-law, Sandra A. Hill, of Williamsport; and a half brother, William Mundell, of Williamsport.

Jennifer was the rock to her family. Everyone who knew her will remember her as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend.

A private family gathering celebrating Jennifer's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

