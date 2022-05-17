Lock Haven -- Jennifer J. Laubscher, 40, of Seminole, Florida, formerly of Lock Haven, passed away May 13, 2022 at her home after a two-year courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Lock Haven on May 1, 1982 to Richard (Chip) and Jeannine Fritz Laubscher. She married the love of her life, Efrain Rivera III at Madeira Beach on March 21, 2021. They just celebrated their one year anniversary.

Jennifer attended Lock Haven High School and was a graduate of Northeast Christian Academy in 2001. She most recently was employed as a bartender at Tomfoolery Lounge in Largo, Florida. Jennifer’s avocation included rescuing and providing foster care for Pitbull dogs that were found abandoned and abused in Pinellas County, Florida. Many became her pets. She enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, boating, and walking the white sand beaches along the Gulf Coast. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jennifer was a member of the United Lutheran Church in Lock Haven.

Survivors include her parents, a sister, Michelle A. Laubscher (Todd McDonald), her husband, Efrain Rivera III, step-sons Efrain G. & Gabriel, and her beloved dogs, Tonka & Chloe.

Memorial contributions can be made to Centre County Paws, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801 or the Blanchard Church of Christ.

Funeral Services for Jennifer J. Laubscher will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Blanchard Church of Christ, 161 Beach St., Blanchard, Pa. Family and friends will be received in the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Russell Moldovan. Interment will be in the Dunnstown Cemetery.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

