Williamsport -- Jennie M. Smith, 49, of Williamsport left this world all too soon on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born June 30, 1971 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Noreen L. Smith (John Sullivan) of Williamsport.

Jennie was a 1989 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and worked at many local restaurants and bars.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Jennie was a kind-hearted, loving, caring and giving person to all that knew her. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her cats. Most of all Jennie was a great mother to her daughter and light of her life, Maria R. Smith. Also surviving are many aunts and uncles.

A memorial service to honor the life of Jennie will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jennie’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

