Watsontown -- Jennie Catherine Kurtz, 94, of Watsontown passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born August 15, 1926 in Delaware Twp., Northumberland Co., she was the daughter of the late Willard and Ethel (Schaeffer) Fornwalt. In October 1946, she married Charles E. Kurtz.

Jennie was a seamstress for many years. She prided herself in making clothes for herself and her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter: Donna K. Reeder, of Watsontown; two grandchildren: Laurie Ann Spencer LaBella and her husband Joe, of Middletown, Connecticut, and Cody Daniel Reeder, of Watsontown; four great-grandchildren: Kyle A. Young, Kaci M. LaBella, both of Middletown, Connecticut, Ryle Jean Reeder, and Macee Jean Reeder, of Watsontown; one sister: Carrie Lee Fornwalt, of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Bessie Worthington, Nora Black, Harold, Henry, Paul, Carl, and Marvin Fornwalt.

There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com