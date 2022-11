DuBoistown, Pa. — Jenna R. Bachman, 29, of DuBoistown died November 13, 2022 in Harrisburg.

She was born December 8, 1992 in Williamsport, a daughter of Brion J. Bachman and Krista M. Curren and raised by her stepfather, Harry Rogers.

Jenna was a graduate of South Williamsport High School.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Surviving in addition to her mother and stepfather are a son, Aaiden Hannah; paternal grandparents, Ann and Eugene Bachman; maternal grandparents, Roger Curren and Margene Abrams; brother, Jacob (Erica) Bachman; and sister, Olivia Rogers.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

