Morris Run — Jenna K. Moore, age 23, of Morris Run, Pa. passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Friday, April 23, 1999 in Williamsport, Pa., a daughter of Ronald and Rhonda (Husted) Moore.
Jenna enjoyed writing and spending time with her boys.
Jenna is survived by her parents; two sons, Luke and Connor of Morris Run; a brother, Gary Gerow, Jr. of Erie; three sisters, Jackie (Christopher) Lee of Canton, Nicole Gerow of Courtdale, and Rickie Moore of Morris Run.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 3 - 3:30 p.m. at North Street Community Church located at 177 North St. Canton, Pa. A celebration of life will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Keegan Wright officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933 to assist the family with expenses.