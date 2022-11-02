Morris Run — Jenna K. Moore, age 23, of Morris Run, Pa. passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home.

She was born on Friday, April 23, 1999 in Williamsport, Pa., a daughter of Ronald and Rhonda (Husted) Moore.

Jenna enjoyed writing and spending time with her boys.

Jenna is survived by her parents; two sons, Luke and Connor of Morris Run; a brother, Gary Gerow, Jr. of Erie; three sisters, Jackie (Christopher) Lee of Canton, Nicole Gerow of Courtdale, and Rickie Moore of Morris Run.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 3 - 3:30 p.m. at North Street Community Church located at 177 North St. Canton, Pa. A celebration of life will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Keegan Wright officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933 to assist the family with expenses.

To plant a tree in memory of Jenna Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

