Lock Haven — Jeffry Ardell Schlesinger, 36, of Lock Haven passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Jeffy was born in Williamsport to Jeff and Deb (Anderson) Schlesinger on March 15, 1986. Graduating from Central Mountain High School in 2004, he attended Lock Haven University, majoring in Business.

According to those that knew and loved Jeffy, he was the biggest teddy bear and had the kindest heart. He was gifted with an interest in the world of technology, and he was a complete gaming and computer nerd, which shone in his daily life as he was his father's right hand man at Schlesinger Communications. He loved Fantasy Football and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins fan...sharing this love with his mother and his grandmother.

Jeffy had a great love for his family. He is not only survived by his parents, but by his best friend and little sister, Erin Schlesinger (Nick Marchio), his sweet beloved fur-baby, Kitty, and his grandmother Patty Anderson. He was loved by many, including his aunts and uncles, Mark and Brenda Schlesinger, Cindy and Wayne Love, and Ken and Wanda Anderson. He was further blessed with cousins Troy and Todd Love, Kenny and Jessie Anderson, and Noah and Hanna Schlesinger. Those who preceded him in death and are now giving him big heavenly bear hugs are his grandparents, Ardell and Donna Schlesinger and Ken Anderson.

In 1994, Jeffy's family began the Mark the Shark Toy Drive in honor and memory of his grandfather, Ardell Schlesinger. As this was very near and dear to not only the Schlesinger family, but especially to Jeffy, donations can be made to the Mark the Shark Toy Drive/Marine Corp Toys for Tots organization through the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home, or a donation of your choice in Jeffy's name.

Funeral services will be held at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ted Justice officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Burial for the immediate family will follow at the Swissdale Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family luncheon will follow immediately at the Swissdale Church Social Hall.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook Page.

