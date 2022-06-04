Montoursville — Jeffrey Rich, 79, of Montoursville, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after complications from a recent car accident.

He was born on April 16, 1943 in Meriden, Connecticut and was the son of the late Hershel T. and Ruth A. (Berner) Rich. He graduated from Ramsey High School in New Jersey, graduated from RPI with a degree in Civil Engineering, and then he served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. After the war Jeff obtained his masters degree in early childhood education from Lesley university in Massachusetts.

After his service in the U.S. Army he dedicated the rest of his life to bringing Love and Peace into the world instead of war. With a Masters degree in early childhood education Jeff taught for many years in state schools, and worked in hospitals with children with rare diseases. In Sandpoint Idaho, his home for over 40 years, he was known as the plum man, because he would pick plums and fruit from the many abundant local fruit trees, and give them away each year, drying much of the fruit, and distributing it throughout his community. In addition, Jeff was musical, playing several instruments, and worked for several years as a mandolin maker.

Jeffrey is survived by one sister; Sarah R. “Sally” Craig (David) of Montoursville, nephews and nieces Ted (Tina) Craig Williamsport , Dave (Sherry) Craig Montoursville, Nathan (Maya) Craig St. John, Rachel (Josh) Emig New York, Michelle Rich, Florida,and Jill (John) Lemyre, Florida, cousins, and dear friends in Sandpoint, Idaho. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; John P. Rich.

A life celebration time will be scheduled later this year in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmon Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Donations in Jeff’s memory can be made to Bonner Community Food Bank, 1707 Culvers Dr. Sandpoint, ID 83864

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.