Picture Rocks -- Jeffrey S. Little, 64, of Picture Rocks died Friday, October 1, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born September 10, 1957 in Muncy, he was a son of the late William and Joan (Frick) Little. On November 13, 1976, he married the former Judy Long, who survives. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Muncy High School. He worked for Muncy Homes for 40 years.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Most importantly, Jeff loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Jason Little and his wife, Stephanie, of Muncy, Janelle Garay and her husband, Matthew, of Collegeville and Tony Little and his wife, Meghan, of Hughesville; two brothers, Steve Little and his wife, Carol, and Karl Little and his wife, Ellen, all of Hughesville; one sister, Lisa Little and her wife, Patty, of Picture Rocks; one half sister, Kelly Little and seven grandchildren, Zach, Kyle, Tyler and Logan Little, Dylan and Mason Garay and McKenzie Little.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a half brother, Curtis Little.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Little as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



