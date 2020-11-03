Williamsport -- Jeffrey S. Harman, 63, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020 at ManorCare North.

Surviving is his loving wife of 27 years, Toni (Robson) Harman.

Born November 17, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Kenneth Harman and Sandra (Jones) Hessert.

Jeff was a graduate of Montoursville High School and was employed by Bastian Tire and Savoy Furniture. He enjoyed hunting, playing pool, working outside and watching the Hallmark channel.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children; Brittni Rudolph (Daniel) of California, Summer Robson, Autumn Harman, and Zach Harman, all of Williamsport; three grandchildren and several extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Tanya Beck.

A life celebration to honor Jeff will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made under Jeff’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.