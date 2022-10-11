Williamsport — Jeffrey Lee Kight, 59, of Williamsport died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as a result of a motorcycle accident which occurred on July 2, 2022. The accident, caused by another driver, resulted in the traumatic brain injury which caused his death.

Born January 17, 1963 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, he was the son of Dottie (McRorey) Kight and adopted son of the late Ron Kight.

Jeffrey was a graduate of the University of Southern Florida where he earned his degrees in Business and Finance.

Jeffrey was previously employed as a national sales manager for Clear Channel Communications. He most recently worked for Pennsylvania College of Technology. Jeffrey also owned and operated a publishing company, White Dog Publishing.

Jeff was very involved in the lives and education of his sons. He was also a dedicated volunteer AYSO soccer coach for over a decade.

Surviving is his wife of 21 years, Christine Taylor Kight; sons, Caleb Samuel Kight (20) and Jesse Richard Kight (18) both of Williamsport; his mother, Dottie Kight of Oakland, Tennessee and his father, David L. Kennell of Branson, Missouri.

In addition to his adoptive father, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Jacob Lloyd Kight, in 2001.

A celebration of life was held by family members on October 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/b3adf57d

Online condolences may be made on Jeffrey’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

