Williamsport -- Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Farnsworth, 45, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly. To read the full obituary, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.SandersMortuary.com.
Right Now
62°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 61%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:16:07 AM
- Sunset: 06:32:24 PM
Today
Generally cloudy. High around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Tomorrow
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.