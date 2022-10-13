Williamsport — Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Bubb, 50, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted fiancé of more than 20 years, Karen A. Buggy.

Born April 30, 1972 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John W. Bubb Sr. and Linda J. (Nash) Lowmiller.

Jeff was a 1992 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. He was formerly employed at Pennsylvania College of Technology for many years as a dishwasher, and was working at Dolly’s in Loyalsock and Montoursville.

Jeff was an active member of the Harmonia Club and was a former member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed camping, hanging out with his buddies while sitting around the fire ring in his backyard, collecting scrap metal, and recycling. He could be found tinkering in his shed while listening to heavy metal music, especially his favorite band, Five Finger Death Punch, who he just recently saw in concert with his son Zach. Jeff will be very missed for his goofy personality, just like his favorite The Muppet Show character, Animal.

Surviving in addition to his fiancé are his three children, Melinda S., Kala B., and Zachary C. Bubb, all of Williamsport; two brothers, John W. Bubb Jr. (Tammy Deatherage) and James M. Bubb (Dianne Steppe), both of Williamsport; two sisters, Kathy A. Baker (Johnnie Jr.), of Frederick, Md. and Amanda L. Walters (Robert, Jr.), of Williamsport; one nephew; two nieces; his stepfather, Howard E. Lowmiller, Jr., of Williamsport; and his stepmother, Barbie J. Bubb, of Canton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer L. Bubb; and a nephew, Jacob Walters.

A memorial service to honor the life of Jeff will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. The family asks to refrain from wearing any perfume or cologne due to an allergy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s name to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or at www.kidneyfund.org/ways-give.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

