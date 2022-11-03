Trout Run — Jeffrey A. Kuzio, 65, of Trout Run passed suddenly at Geisinger Muncy on October 23, 2022.

He was born in Williamsport on Sept. 20, 1957, a son of Joseph B. and Helen V. (More) Kuzio.

Jeff was of the Catholic faith. He worked for more than 40 years as a construction superintendent for Lundy Construction, helping set-up many of the metal buildings in the Williamsport area. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, the rodeo, steer roping, and horseback riding. For many years he led trail rides in his area of the county. Jeff was very easy going, and would let any daily struggles roll off his back. Jeff enjoyed life and there was nothing more pleasing to him them spending time with friends from Marsh Hills socializing.

Jeff’s only immediate survivors were cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James.

There will be a time of visitation on Nov. 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for people to remember Jeff.

A graveside service will in held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022 at Resurrection Cemetery in Montoursville where he will be laid to rest next to his parents and brother.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third St., Williamsport PA, 17701, has been entrusted with handling final arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.

