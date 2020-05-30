Beech Creek -- Surrounded by immediate family, Jeffrey Allan Gummo passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Jeff was 56 years old, and lived his life on Laurel Run Farm in Beech Creek, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Great Island Presbyterian Church.

Jeff was born on February 16, 1964 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to John and Joyce Gummo. He was a 1982 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany (BEN) High School and a 1986 graduate of Lycoming College where he obtained a business degree.

After obtaining this degree, Jeff used his expertise at Frito-Lay over various roles for 20 years. He continued the latter part of his career with Moran Industries, Truck-Lite, and ended his career as the National Safety and Health Manager at 48Forty Solutions.

On July 7, 2012, he married his soulmate and true love, Michelle. In their 16 years together they enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and creating their canning masterpieces of salsa, relish, peppers, sauerkraut, and mustard. The two had a very close marriage and truly enjoyed life to the fullest together. Jeff also loved to hunt and with his hunting success made delicious wild turkey breast, venison steaks, sausage, burgers, and hot dogs. He passed on his passion for hunting to many people, including some of his nephews.

He was the entertainer, truly the life of the party. Between his unique dance moves, his quirky sense of humor, and his creative nicknames for all relatives and his many friends, he always made people smile and laugh, especially when they needed it. He was a great sounding board, always gave good advice, and was readily available for anyone who needed him, anytime. Jeff was a selfless person and always put others before himself, no matter the situation.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jeff is survived by his two daughters that were his world: Courtney (Garrett) Bogden of Lancaster and Lauren Gummo of Northumberland. He also leaves his brother and sister in-law, John (Cassie) Gummo of Watsontown; his sister, Jill Gummo of Pittsburgh; mother-in-law, Darla (Dee Dee) Tishok of Greensboro, N.C.; and sister-in-law Melissa (Bob) Westall of Greensboro, N.C. Jeff was an amazing uncle and was blessed with 2 nieces, 6 nephews, 1 great-niece, and 1 great-nephew. Each one of his family members loved and adored him.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the joyous life Jeff lived on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Great Island Presbyterian Church, 12 W Water Street, Lock Haven, from noon to 2 p.m. with services to follow.

Please be advised: masks are required and social distancing is advised.

In lieu of flowers, to support Jeff's passion for hunting, donations may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Bald Eagle Longbeards Chapter through the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, PA.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or on the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home facebook.