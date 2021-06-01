Williamsport -- Jeffrey A. Boyer, 58, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born March 5, 1963 in Williamsport, he was a son of Stewart D., Sr. and Theresa (Gstalter) Boyer.

Jeff was involved with HOPE Enterprises and could be found helping in the training center. He enjoyed the simple things in life like bright colors, shiny objects, paint cans, and ketchup. He loved to be outdoors in all types of weather, sun, rain and snow. Being around and watching others, especially his family, brought him much joy.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Williamsport are his siblings, Stewart D. “Skip” Boyer, Jr. (Judy) of Elimsport, Chad A. Boyer (Sarah) of Indiana, Donna A. Weaver of Williamsport, Betty L. Ramin (Terry) of Williamsport, and Margaret I. “Peggy” Kimble (Jeffrey) of Montoursville; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Kenneth R. Weaver, Sr.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jeff will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s name to HOPE Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

