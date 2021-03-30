Muncy Valley -- Jeffery L. Peterman, 61, of Muncy Valley passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Jeffery was born March 1, 1960 in Muncy and was the son of the late Lee Wayne Peterman and Connie Lee (Rooker) Roby. Jeff married Vicki L. King on October 13, 1990 and shared 30 years of marriage.

Jeff loved to spend time outdoors; he enjoyed gardening and lawn work. He also enjoyed cooking when it came to barbecuing and experimenting with smoking on his Traeger using new recipes. Jeff enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was a giving person who was always willing to lend a hand to help those in need.

Jeff was a graduate of the Sullivan County High School Class of 1979. He was a member of the Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company serving as both President and Ambulance Captain during his 30 years. Jeff was also a member of the Laporte Volunteer Fire Company. He was a Mason, belonging to the Evergreen Lodge Post 163 of Monroeton. He worked for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office as an administrative clerk and retired from PennDOT, Sullivan County after 18 years of service.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Vicki L. (King) Peterman; his mother, Connie Lee (Rooker) Roby of Las Vegas; three brothers, Tim L. (Becky) Peterman of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Robert Saul of Las Vegas, and Corey Peterman of Muncy Valley; and by two special nephews, Jeremy A. and Ryan S. Peterman.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Jeff's memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 9, Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.