Muncy -- Jeffery H. Waltman, 70, of Muncy passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home.

Born October 18, 1950 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Joseph H. and Rebecca J. (Bryan) Waltman.

Jeff was a Navy Veteran who served his country honorably. He loved his family and friends, jitney rides, the Coffee Club, and watching the local wildlife.

Surviving is a son, Scott S. (Pamela) Waltman of Reno, Nevada; three sisters, Rebecca J. Fought of Hughesville, Heidi J. Waltman-Kane of Montoursville, and Amy L. Devore of Clarkstown; two brothers, Thomas B. Waltman of Watsontown, and Bradley A. Waltman of North Las Vegas, Nevada; a granddaughter, Mia Sprau; and a great granddaughter, Alayna Bluebaugh.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a Son, John J. Waltman.

The funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Beverly D. Cotner officiating. Burial will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Family will provide flowers. Donations in Jeff’s memory may be made to the Picture Rocks Fire Department.

