Williamsport, Pa. — Jeffery Allen Easter, 66, of Williamsport passed away on April 16, 2023, at home.

Born March 29, 1957 in Connellsville, he was a loving, generous, and thoughtful man who touched the lives of many.

Jeff began his education at Williamsport Area Community College, where he developed a passion for technology. He started his working career at Williamsport Hospital in sterile processing and the lab, where he met Glenda L. Stroud, his companion of 30 years. Jeff went on to work a successful career as a computer technician at Compu-Gen Technologies.

A man of faith, Jeff was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. He also participated in an online Bible study group, nurturing his spiritual growth and connecting with others who shared his beliefs. Jeff had a deep love for reading religious books and fiction, often losing himself in the pages of a good novel. His passion for literature even inspired him to begin writing a novel online, sharing his creativity and imagination with the world.

Known for his great penmanship, Jeff had a talent for expressing himself through the written word. His letters and notes were cherished by those who received them, as they were a testament to his thoughtfulness and care.

Throughout his life, Jeff was known for his generosity and kindness. Always willing to lend a hand or offer a word of encouragement, his warm smile and gentle nature will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to Glenda are two sons, Daniel Easter (Katie) of Texas and Joel Easter (Courtney) of Virginia; four grandsons, Tristan, Rylan, Grayson, and Jamison; his sister Shirl Dundas (Tom) of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved Poodle, Lexi.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents, Emery and Goldie (Lopes) Easter, and two sisters, Linda and Christine.

A funeral service to honor Jeff’s life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions in Jeff’s name may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church 1101 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA or the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

