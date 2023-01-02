Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Jeannine Marie Kennedy, 92, a long-time resident of Loyalsock Twp., most recently residing in Linden, passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on Dec. 28, 2022.

She was born in Seneca, Illinois on March 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Guy & Evelyn Page-Fulton.

She was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church and had worked as a remedial English teacher at Loyalsock Twp. High School. She enjoyed traveling; she and her husband traveled around the United States and the world. She enjoyed having garage sales and browsing garage sales, was a collector of Hummel figurines, and loved to play cards, especially pinochle and bridge.

Her husband, Francis Xavier Kennedy, passed away on Nov. 17, 1997.

She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Ann (Thomas) Stoviak of Williamsport; son, Patrick Kennedy; and brother, Tom Fulton of Lancaster.

A memorial service will be held at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third St., Williamsport, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with Rev. John J. Chmil, pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church, officiating. Burial at St. Mark’s Cemetery in Emporium will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests, if desired, memorial contributions in Jeannine’s name may be made to the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.

