Linden -- Jeannie M. Ressler, 77, of Linden passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sept. 6, 1944 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Jean (Cohick) Ressler.

Jeannie attended elementary school in a one room school house on Martin Road and later was a 1963 graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School. She was formerly employed at PMF Industries as a polisher and worked on the family farm. Jeannie enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Surviving are "her girls" Missy Leasure and Mindy Bonnell and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Buchanan Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeannie’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

