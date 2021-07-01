Jersey Shore -- Jeannette J. Harris, 80, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her home.

Born February 28, 1941 in Clearfield, she a daughter to the late Oswald Maines and the former Ruth C. Buck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Harris Sr. on August 8, 2000, they were united in marriage on January 24, 1959.

Jeannette retired from Frito-Lay after 31 years of service and enjoyed playing bingo.

She is survived by her significant other of 15 years, Robert Hartman; a son, Robert D. (Linda) Harris of Williamsport; four daughters, Betty R. (Wayne) Getgen of South Avis, Robin K. Krape of Avis, Donna J. (Edward) Harris of Lock Haven and Lisa M. (Terry) Dauberman of Lock Haven; 15 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rebecca (Raymond) Litz and Dorothy Roseman.

A family gathering and memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

