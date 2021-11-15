Montgomery -- Jeanne L. Folk, 74, of Montgomery died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at her home.

Born June 7, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late David J. and Edna (Mathers) Kistler.

Surviving is a daughter, Kristen Bryson of Marysville; two sons David R. (Jo Ann) Swartz, and Jamie J. (Kindra) Brelsford, both of Muncy; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, David Folk.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

