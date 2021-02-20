Williamsport -- Jeanne E. Shuman, 101 years young, passed away peacefully Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born January 1, 1920 in Washingtonville she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Sue (Pollock) Seidel.

Jeanne was a 1938 graduate of Williamsport High School and had worked in downtown Williamsport at the Five and Dime as well as upscale women’s clothing stores like Worth’s and Lynn Hayes. She was proud to be a stay at home mother raising her son and later went back to work at Jones Specialty Shop. While working at Jones, she coordinated fashion shows held at the Williamsport Country Club and the Elks Club.

Jeanne was a 91 year member of First Presbyterian Church in Williamsport where she served as a Deacon, helped with the sewing group, church functions, and the spring luncheon. She was also very active at the Williamsport Home Apartments for 13 years where she organized bus trips and entertainment activities.

Since 2016 Jeanne had resided at The Presbyterian Home where she continued to stay active in Community Life Programs. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, bingo, and musical entertainment. Jeanne was a wonderful wife and mother who will always be remembered for her kind and loving ways as she helped anyone in need.

Surviving is a son, Mark S. Shuman, of Williamsport and several nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

In addition to her parents Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles R. Shuman on March 31, 2003, and six siblings, Robert, James, and Donald Seidel, Ruth Packard, Mary Goldy, and Marguerite LaBelle.

A memorial service to honor the life of Jeanne will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. in Williamsport. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s name to The Presbyterian Home c/o Residents Enrichment Fund, 810 Louisa St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Jeanne’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com where a recording of the memorial service will be available, as well.