Elimsport -- Jeanette I. Steinback, 79, of Elimsport passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Guy R. Steinback.

Born February 13, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Claria Solt Abele.

Jeanette was a homemaker and loved being grandma to grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Guy J. Steinback of Elimsport and Carlene R. Steinback of Elimsport; a sister, Carol Dailey of Williamsport; grandchildren, Nikysha Gulba (Joshua), Makya, Cody and Seth Steinback and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor the life of Jeanette will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette’s name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

