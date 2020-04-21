Avis -- Jeanette E. Paulhamus, 65, of Avis, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, after an extended stay at Select Care Hospital, Danville, following complications from a kidney transplant.

Born April 19, 1954 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Dorland J. Sr. and Mary Ann (Byrne) Paulhamus.

Jeanette was a 1974 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and received her degree to become a certified nurse assistant at WACC. She worked as a CNA at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center for over 40 years. Jeanette enjoyed collecting painted ponies, Indians, wolves, shot glasses, and Harley-Davidson Barbies. She also enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Surviving are three brothers, Dorland J. "Jake" Paulhamus Jr. (Eve) of Salladasburg, and John R. and Harold A. Paulhamus of Jersey Shore; five sisters, Joann E. Puller of Jersey Shore, Barbara A. Goodbrod (Randy) of Nashville, N.C., Ann L. Cline (Lyle) of Wellsboro, Mary Jane Paulhamus (Tom Myers) of Linden, and Carol A. Martinez (Jimmy) of San Antonio, Texas; seven nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and great-nephews, paternal uncle, Arden Lee Paulhamus (Emily) of Williamsport; maternal uncles, Thomas Byrne (Sue) of Williamsport, and Rick Byrne of Center City; maternal aunt, Sunny Harris of Williamsport; and several cousins.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jeanette will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette's name to STEP Transportation, 2138 Lincoln St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Please take time to share a favorite memory or condolence at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com under Jeanette's memorial page, where you can view her recorded funeral service.

