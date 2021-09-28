South Williamsport -- Jeanette C. Lutcher, 86, of South Williamsport passed away with family by her side on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 10, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Arthur H., Sr. and Helen (Schleh) Clark.

Jeanette was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1953. She was part of the administrative staff at AVCO for 20 years and also worked at Valley Farms for 10 years. Jeanette was a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she was actively involved in church functions, was part of the altar guild and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Jeanette enjoyed playing the piano and reading. She also loved to iron.

Surviving are a daughter, Sally A. Pepperman (Donald) of South Williamsport; a son, Rev. David C. Lutcher (Dr. Robin) of Souderton; two grandchildren, Jessica Knowles of Center Valley and Aaron Lutcher of Shamokin; three great-granddaughters; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, C. Robert Lutcher on November 14, 2018; a sister Louise Hoffer and a brother Arthur Clark, Jr.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jeanette will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 South Howard St., South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday at church. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 South Howard St. South Williamsport, PA 17702.

