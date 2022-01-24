Williamsport -- Jean V. Reeder, 91, of Williamsport died Friday, January 21, 2022.

Born May 6, 1930 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Walter R. Sr. and Grace M. (Williamson) Rice.

Jean worked at the Williamsport Hospital and retired in 1995. She was a member of the former St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Order of the Amaranth, Order of the Eastern Star, Williamsport Chapter and the Williamsport Hospital Retirees Club. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Tanya Blaker (Gary) of Williamsport, Kimberly Vognet of Riverview, Florida, Pamela Baxter (Mark) of Montoursville, and Kay Taylor of Montoursville, five grandchildren William, Ashley, Ryan, Curtis, and Christopher, five great grandchildren Sawyer, Greenley, Phoebe, Paisley, and Hadley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Reeder in 2017, a son William E. Steiger in 1962, and siblings, Walter R. Rice, Jr. and Phyllis Bates.

In keeping with Jean’s wishes a private celebration with her family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter 2695 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. E-condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.



