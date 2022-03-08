Montoursville -- Jean Marie Hodoba Bower Waltz, 84, of Montoursville passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy A. Waltz.

Born October 25, 1937 in Catawissa, she was a daughter of the late, Michael and Helen (Valencik) Hodoba.

She was a graduate of Roaring Creek Valley High School. Jean worked at West Branch Valley Federal Credit Union for many years.

A family-oriented woman, Jean’s life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the time she spent with them. She loved to cook and bake and would look forward to the Christmas cookie baking event she would host for her family. Jean will be remembered for her kind heart, sweet smile, and the joy she had picking blueberries, always having to dig in for one more bunch that would make her notorious homemade blueberry muffins complete.

Surviving is a daughter, Laurie Ann Bower, of Duboistown; three grandchildren, Nichole Rader (Michael) of Muncy, Crystal Harkness (Douglas) of Williamsport and Jeremy Evens of Jersey Shore; 5 great-grandchildren, Blaine, Buddy, Brayden, Nevaeh, and Layken Harris; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Carnes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald B. Bower, son, Kenneth Bower, three brothers, and three sisters.

A funeral service to honor Jean’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Knight Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Friday at Knight Confer.

