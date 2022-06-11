Jersey Shore — Jean Marie (Frye) Anderson, 93, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her family.

Jean was married to Robert L. “Bob” Anderson, who survives and they have shared 73 years as husband and wife.

Jean was born on August 15, 1928 in Fermanagh Township, Juniata County and was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Elva Marie (Heaster) Frye. She graduated from Sunbury High School. Jean was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Jersey Shore where she was very involved in various activities. She was a beloved member of family, church, and community. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and her favorite, needlework.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by two daughters; Donna Siegler of Pompton Lakes, N.J. and Rebecca J. Fleming (Harold) of Jersey Shore, eight grandchildren; Julie D. Taylor, Leanne H. Young (Richard), Kenneth M. Calabro (Anne), Marissa L. Hassinger, Stephanie A. Fox (Michael), Thomas T. Fleming, Jennifer Ramirez (Conrad), and Steven Siegler (Marissa), 16 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild with one more expected in June, two brothers; Edward Frye (Jo) and Donald Frye (Margaret), all of Northumberland and one sister; Susan Kurtz of Northumberland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister; Betty Arlene Frye, sister; Doris Hendricks, son-in-law; Gary Siegler and grandson-in-law; George Taylor.

The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

