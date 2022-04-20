Muncy -- Jean M. Hester, 93, of Muncy died Monday, April 18, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Muncy.

Born September 1, 1928 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Frank R. and Bertha E. Skooglund Youtz.

Jean was a graduate of Muncy High School and received her Master’s in Education from Lycoming College. She worked as a second grade teacher for the Muncy School District.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy, Beta Sigma Phi, and the Muncy Women’s Club.

Jean enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is one son, Jeff and Chantelle Hester, of Hughesville; one daughter, Jeri and Kimber Houseknecht, of Benton; one brother, David Youtz, of Riverside, California; and two grandchildren, Petra Hester, of Roanoke, Virginia and Karena Hester of Kings Point, New York.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Jane Whaley, Charlotte Pauling and Betsy Youtz.

Burial will be held privately in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

