South Williamsport, Pa. — Jean M. Bodewes, 85, of South Williamsport passed at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

She was born in Watson Twp. on June 12, 1937, a daughter to the late Lee and Madeline (Bedford) Miller.

She was a graduate of Jersey Shore High school and worked for Stroehmann’s Bakery until she retired as a secretary in the sales department in June of 1995.

Jean and her husband, Raymond T. Bodewes, celebrated 60 years together before his passing on Sept. 18, 2020.

She is survived by their children, Timothy J. Bodewes of Cogan Station, Joan Moore of Boulder, Colorado, Rebecca Knight of Duboistown, Carolyn Mullen of Williamsport, John (Virginia) Bodewes of Montoursville, Mary DiBernardo of Williamsport, and Michael Bodewes; as well as 13 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at on June 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701 with Rev. Glenn E. McCreary officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family in the church one hour prior to Mass, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory of sign an online register, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

