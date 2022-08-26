Unityville — Jean L. Robbins, 92, of Unityville passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Jean was born April 2, 1930 in Millville and was the daughter of Sanford and Clara (Welliver) Mordan. She married Chancy A. Robbins on September 14, 1950, and shared 70 years of marriage.

Jean was a member of the Lungerville Christian Church for over 85 years. In her early years Jean worked at various sewing factories, and then ILC window factory in Millville before operating Robbins Mobile Home Park in Unityville.

She enjoyed gardening, bowling, making crafts, and country music, especially polka. She played piano, guitar, banjo, and violin. As a teenager she and her brother Moe built a tractor from a model A car to use on the family farm.

Surviving are two sons, Mark (Deb) Robbins, of Muncy, and Mike (Barbara) Robbins, of Turbotville; five grandchildren; Katie (Seth) Ulmer, Kristopher (Monica) Robbins, Kyle (Mandi) Robbins Andrew Moser of Turbotville, and Jeremy (Elise) Moser of Turbotville; seven great grandchildren Lyla, Amelia, Kieran, Asher, Kolbin, Lola, and Lee.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Chancy A. Robbins on September 8, 2020, two brothers; Monroe and Lloyd, and six sisters; Beatrice Allan, Mary Swisher, Lila Peterman, Hilda Guisewhite, Zoe Umstead and Emily Bomboy.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Lungerville Christian Church 1700 Route 239 Hwy. Unityville, PA 17774, Attn: Gloria Woodside.

