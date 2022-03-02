Muncy -- Jean L. Patz, 77, of Muncy died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born March 10, 1944 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Klinefelter) Ravert. She and her husband, Oswald “Ozzie” Patz, were married June 5, 1965. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage before his death July 27, 2021.

Jean was a 1962 graduate of Muncy High School.

She was a member of Fairview Church of the Nazarene, Turbotville.

Jean enjoyed using the computer and keeping track of people on Facebook. She was also fond of playing cards. Most of all Jean loved spending time with her family, especially her dog, Lulu.

Surviving are a daughter, Angela Hoffman, of Muncy; a brother, David Ravert, of Montgomery; a sister-in-law, Sandy Ravert, of Muncy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Karl Hoffman and a brother, Robert Ravert, Jr.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where a procession will follow, for a graveside service at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Rt. 15 and Rt. 54, Montgomery, with her pastor, the Rev. Marjorie Fisk, officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to Fairview Church of the Nazarene, 4477 Muncy Exchange Rd., Turbotville, PA 17772.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

