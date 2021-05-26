Williamsport -- Jean L. (Kwiatkowski "Kuski") Steffen, 79, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life for 56 years, Robert L. "Bob" Steffen, Jr. on March 15, 2021.

Born Feb. 19, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Trela) Kwiatkowski.

Jean was a 1960 graduate of Williamsport High School where she was active in the Cherry and White Club, color guard and drama club. She began her working career at Lundy’s Construction, L.L. Stearns, and more recently retired from the office of Dr. Lee Ciccarelli after more than 25 years as an office assistant.

Jean was a member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church where she was an active volunteer. She was also a hospice volunteer as well as served on her high school reunion committee. Jean honored her Polish traditions and her Polish heritage was very important to her. She enjoyed entertaining, hosting her Polish Christmas Eve party and everyone she met was treated as family and no one was safe from the wooden spoon if they misbehaved.

Surviving are her children, Michael R. Steffen (Laurie) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Curt M. Steffen (Rachelle) of Chehalis, Wash. and Maria J. Bastian (Gary) of South Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Scott, Eric, Kayla, C.J., Lauren, Clayton, Shawn and Sarah; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren with two on the way and two brothers-in-law, Steve Casale of Williamsport and Eugene Paulhamus of Fla.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Joann Casale and Carol Paulhamus.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice or The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Williamsport Home 1900 Ravine Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Jean’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.