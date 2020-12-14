Turbotville -- Jean L. Crawford, 99, formerly of Turbotville, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.

Born August 20, 1921 in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Freeman and Marie (Bower) Bender. She was married to Cleon O. Crawford for 45 years until his death October 30, 1988.

She was a graduate of Watsontown High School and worked at the former Sterner's General Store in Dewart and the Montgomery Silk Mill.

She was a member of St. John's (Delaware Run) Lutheran Church, Watsontown and loved playing cards with her friends.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon E. and Martin Anspach of Danville; three grandsons, six great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister and her husband, Beverly and Charles Berger of Elimsport.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a sister, Lucille Yocum.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 15 at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville where the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, pastor of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com