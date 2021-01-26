Williamsport -- Jean H. (Hoover) Doddato, 86, of Williamsport passed away January 21, 2021 at Manor Care South after a ten-month stay, overcoming COVID-19.

The daughter of Eva Hoover, Jean was born in Lock Haven on September 14, 1934. She graduated from Lock Haven High School.

After retiring from doing food service for the Williamsport School District, she got her dream job, hired by Rev. John Manno to cook at the Annunciation Church rectory. For the next decade, she took tremendous pride in making special requests and preparing meals for Father Manno and visiting priests, often serving 10-15 priests for dinner. She shined in this position and made many close friends there.

Known for her excellent cooking skills, she could take any meal she ate at a restaurant and re-create it at home. She loved to feed everyone, especially family Sunday dinners and elaborate Italian holiday meals. She enjoyed camping, making ceramics, yard sales, eating out and reading. Her family was incredibly important to her; she was a very involved grandmother, frequently hosting sleepovers when her grandchildren were young; she also attended many school activities, sporting events and dance recitals over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert J. Doddato in 1993 and her sister Mary Watkins.

Surviving are her children; Janet McDermott, Scott Doddato and Judy Doddato; grandchildren, Kate McDermott Paredes (Erick), Christine McDermott (Louis), Jessica McDermott (Brett), Hillary Alexander (Anthony), Luke Winner; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Layla, Maddeline and Roxanne Harer, Aiden and Adam Alexander.

A family celebration of Jean’s life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.