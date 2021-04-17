Williamsport -- Jean Eileen Fuller, 84, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was the loving wife of Maurice A. Fuller. The couple married on July 10, 1954 and had 67 years of happiness together.

Born January 1, 1937 in Columbia Cross Roads, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Anna (Trask) Watkins.

Jean was a graduate of Troy High School. She and her husband owned and operated the Ho Hum Sizzler Steakhouse and the Rolling Wheels RV. She also worked at Hess, Casale, and Wise Law Office, General Electric, U.S. Navy Procurement Office, and GTE Sylvania. Jean enjoyed traveling, flowers, and watching the wildlife that came to her feeders.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a brother William Watkins (Ann); brother-in-law Jack B. Fuller (Esther); three sisters-in-law Grace Fuller, Vergetta Boyer, Lilly Chenault (Bert); many nieces and nephews, and beloved dog, Rambo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers Howard Watkins (Edith) and James Watkins and sisters Marie Decker (Morgan), Wanda Yanchuck (Bernard), Elizabeth Newhart (John), Muriel Shaylor, and a baby sister Mary Belle.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jean will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 19 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

