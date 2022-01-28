Williamsport -- Jean E. Wither passed peacefully into her Savior’s arms on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital with family by her side, just two days shy of her 90th birthday. Her last days were graced with the company of many friends and family who visited to share their love and support.

Born January 9, 1932 in McDonalds Corners in Ontario, Canada she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Jane (Duncan) Harper.

Jean grew up on the family farm in McDonalds Corners, graduating from Perth Ontario High School and earning her bachelor’s degree from Ottawa Teacher's College. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Ontario and taught at Bellville Ontario School for the Deaf until 1957, at which time she married James D. Wither, Jr. and moved to the United States. She became a naturalized citizen in 1968. She continued her teaching career at Pittsburgh School of Deaf, School of Hope, and as a substitute teacher for over 30 years in Williamsport.

Jean had a profound love of people and her community. She made an impact in many ways: volunteering for Hope Enterprises (in which she served on the Board of Directors for more than 35 years), Florence Crittenton Home, Shepherd of the Streets, The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital, Lycoming County Youth Commission, James V. Brown Library, as an usher at the Community Arts Center. She sang with the Gesang Verein Harmonia Club and cherished her many friends there. She was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Canada and after moving to the U.S. became an active member of Lycoming Presbyterian Church where she served in many roles.

“Behind the scenes,” she touched the hearts of many, coming to the aid of those who were struggling and reaching out to those in need. It was perhaps the people who had the most difficult times in their lives or those who thought they were not loveable who appreciated her the most.

Jean loved to knit blankets and sweaters for her family. She also enjoyed cross-country skiing, reading, feeding birds and deer, gardening in her flowerbeds, and spending time with her family in the U.S. and Canada. Her home was a sanctuary for many stray and rescued dogs and cats. Jean was a friend to all and enjoyed visiting with neighbors on her front porch. Her dearest passion being her family, she was blessed to be known as a beloved, wife, mother, aunt and Grammy, Grammy KoKo, and Nana Jean.

Surviving is her son, David M. Wither and his wife Linda of Malmo, Sweden; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Wither of DuBoistown; grandchildren, Sandra, Max, and Jim Wither of Sweden, and Vanessa Hollfelder (Brett) , Elliot Summers (Nicole), and Sean Wither of Pa. She also leaves behind a large extended family and a host of devoted long-time friends.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, with whom she’d shared nearly 29 years of marriage; a son, James D. Wither, III; and a brother, Robert F. Harper.

A memorial service to honor Jean’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at Lycoming Presbyterian Church, 825 Arch Street, Williamsport PA 17701. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will be held in the Montoursville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and ask that memorial donations in Jean’s name be made to one of the many charities that were close to her heart: Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701; Shepherd of The Streets, P.O. Box 2184, Williamsport, PA 17703; The Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701; or a memorial fund providing a college scholarship which was established in memory of her son, Jamie - please make checks payable to Thrivent Charitable Impact & Investing and sent to 600 Portland Ave. S., Ste. 1500, Minneapolis, MN 55415, with James D. Wither III Memorial Fund written in the note portion of the check.

