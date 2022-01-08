Trout Run -- Jean E. Probst, 82, of Trout Run passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at home with her family by her side.

Surviving is her loving husband of 64 years, Daniel L. Probst, whom she married on Aug. 30, 1957.

Born Aug. 30, 1939 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Jack Scarborough and Susan (Graybill) Brown.

Jean was employed as a nurse assistant in the medical field for several years. Her greatest role in life was being a wife and mother. She kept an immaculate home and always enjoyed doing the cooking. She also enjoyed going camping in her earlier years, doing crafts, crocheting, playing computer games, watching Judge Judy and sitting on her porch.

Surviving in addition to her husband are; a daughter Danette LaGuarida (Guy) of Littleton, Colorado; a granddaughter, Melissa LaGuarida; two great- granddaughters, McKenzie and Jadyn; three sisters, Clara Baker (Robert), Janet Cash, and Doris Bower; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Scarborough and two sisters, Pearl Fox and Sarah Walizer.

Jean was blessed with great neighbors and nurses who helped care for her in her final days.

Services will be held privately with burial in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Colorado.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Jean’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

