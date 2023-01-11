Williamsport, Pa. — Jean E. Ghalib, 78, of Williamsport passed on January 7, 2023.

She was born on August 19, 1944, a daughter to the late Robert W. Sr. and Mary H. (Madell) Pettingill.

She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church when she was able to attend, and was a dedicated mother throughout her life. She worked as a medical secretary for many years for Dr. Albert G. Liddell.

Her husband, Fred R. Ghalib, and her celebrated 40 years of marriage before his death on November 30, 2012.

She is survived by sons Rodney and Charles Ghalib, both of Williamsport; granddaughter Lila Jean Bentley; sisters Mary (Gilbert) Smith and Patricia (Stephen) Woodward; and brother John (Julie) Pettingill.

In addition to her parents and husband Fred, she is preceded in death by brother Robert W. Pettingill, Jr., and sister Sue A. Pettingill.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport.

The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home one hour prior to services, from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport PA 17701.

To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

