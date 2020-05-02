South Williamsport -- Jean Dunn, 87, of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born February 21, 1933 in Farmers Valley, she was a daughter of the late Warren and Lottie Brown.

Jean was a graduate of Smethport High School and worked as an Activities Director at the Williamsport Home. She was also an aide at the Park Home for several years and a member of Christ Episcopal Church.

Jean enjoyed all things horticulture, especially plants, flowers, and animals.

Surviving are her two children, James P. Dunn of South Williamsport and Carol Day of South Williamsport; three grandchildren, Sean, Shane and Fawn and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her husband James P. Dunn in 1995, four brothers and six sisters.

A public viewing will take place from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Tuesday May 5, at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Due to social distancing guidelines we ask when you arrive to Sanders Mortuary please remain in your car until funeral staff escorts you inside for the viewing.

A graveside service to honor the life of Jean will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. (Please meet at the office). A recording of the graveside service will be available on Jean’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com where you can also share a favorite memory or e-condolence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to Christ Episcopal Church 426 Mulberry St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.